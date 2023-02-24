MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area this morning, but it will not have a significant impact on the area today. Temperatures are still going to be 15-20 degrees above average. North Myrtle Beach has already tied the high-temperature record for today, so it will not take much to break it. Florence and Lumberton are forecasted to miss the records by a slim margin of 1-2 degrees, so it is still possible records will be broken today.

Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times. The cloud cover sticks around for tonight and there could be some isolated showers this evening, but most of the rain will be during the overnight hours.

Temperatures for tonight are going to be cooler, but still warm for this time of year. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s to near 50 degrees inland and in the low-50s at the coast.

It will be much cooler tomorrow, it will be cloudy along with light showers through the late morning and afternoon. Rain totals only around 0.1″.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-50s along the Grand Strand and near 60 degrees in the Pee Dee.

Clouds hang out for Sunday and Monday but temperatures will be rebounding back into the 70s.