Much warmer weather is moving in for the end of the week. Fog will be thick this morning as a warm front moves north of our area. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the entire area until 9 a.m. Clouds will linger this morning but will break up quickly. This will allow temperatures to warm up today with sunshine, and highs are expected in the 70s and 80s. This warm weather will continue on Friday with possible record highs in Florence where the record for March 24 is 85 degrees.

A cold front will move through on Saturday, but it going to stall to our south. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms Saturday, mainly inland. It will not cool over the weekend, and the front will lift back northward on Monday bringing more clouds and rain showers. The clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s. A cold front early on Tuesday will bring in cooler, drier air for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today, a.m. fog, then mostly sunny afternoon, breezy and warmer. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 59-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 78-79 beaches.