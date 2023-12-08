After a big mid-week cool down, it will be warming back up for the weekend. High pressure has moved offshore, shifting our winds from the south. We will see plenty of sunshine, and with winds from the south, we will warm up into the 60s. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the low 70s. The south wind will also bring in more moisture, and there will be a few clouds for Saturday but it will still be mostly sunny.

The chance for showers will increase for on Sunday, with a few thunderstorms possible. A cold front will move through late Sunday night, and that will bring back cooler weather to start next week. Sunshine will return to start next week but it comes with a big drop in temperatures. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid 50s. We’ll warm a little through mid-week, back to around 60 degrees by Thursday.