Much warmer weather is moving in for the end of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some patchy fog as a warm front moves north of our area. Clouds will linger tomorrow morning, but will break up quickly. This will allow temperatures to warm up tomorrow with sunshine, and highs are expected in the 70s and 80s. This warm weather will continue on Friday. A cold front will move through on Saturday, but it going to stall to our south. There is a chance for a thunderstorm Saturday, but it will not cool much over the weekend. That front will lift back northward on Monday, bringing more clouds and rain showers. The clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s. A cold front on Tuesday will keep the chance for rain going. Cooler, drier air will move in behind the front on Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 78 beaches.