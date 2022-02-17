Big warm up today ahead of a cold front

The warmer weather today will continue into Friday. Much warmer weather for today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. We will be back in the 70s on Friday, but a cold front will move through the area, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Cooler weather will arrive for the weekend, but it will not be an extreme cool down.

Skies will clear, and we will see plenty of sunshine over the weekend. Temperatures will remain a little above average on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak, dry cold front will move through late Saturday evening. Temperatures will cool a little for Sunday, back to around average.

Warmer weather will be back next week with temperatures warming back into the 70s. As moisture returns on Tuesday, there may be a few showers around, especially inland. The warm temperatures and chance for a few showers continues through mid week.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and much warmer. Highs 75-76 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 60-62 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Tomorrow, morning showers followed by afternoon clearing. Highs 70-74 inland, 470-72 beaches.