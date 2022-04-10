MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–It was beautiful today and clear skies for tonight and, luckily, temperatures will not be as cold- near 50 for the coast and mid 40s through the Pee Dee. Lower 40s are possible along the border belt as clear skies yield radiational cooling.

High pressure will be scooting near the Carolina tomorrow and will boost temperatures significantly throwing the Grand Strand into the mid 70s, and inland into the low 80s. A sea breeze tomorrow will keep the coast running cooler.

Sunshine will remain dominant through Wednesday. Clouds become more apparent ahead of the next weather maker. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued severe outlooks for the deep south including an “enhanced’ level 3 risk on Tuesday ranging from Dallas TX, to Omaha, NE. Like always, the system will not have as much energy by the time it gets to the Carolinas, but more information about timing and strength will come as the system gets closer.

Almost all week, the Grand Strand will be in the mid-upper 70s, and the Pee Dee will be having fun in the low 80s.