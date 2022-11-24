MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday.

This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.

High temperatures will be tricky again due to the cloud cover; the current forecast is for the mid-60s, but most of the day will likely be cooler than that.

A cold front will drop from the south and this will clear out the showers and clouds. Friday night will be partly cloudy and much cooler with near-normal November temperatures in the mid-40s. Saturday will be sunnier and in the mid-60s.

The warming trend continues for Sunday when temperatures will be above average in the low-70s, but scattered showers are likely to appear in the afternoon before clearing out Sunday night.