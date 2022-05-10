A good Tuesday morning my friends! Some early morning upper 40s and low 50s are switching up yet again to a pleasant afternoon with milder temps on tap.

As we keep pressing into the middle of the week, temperatures will work to rebound once more tomorrow into the 70s, with a good deal of sun for the region. Changes will then be on the way moving forward.

Be mindful of storm and rain chances that are currently slated to return later on Thursday through the start of next weekend. Our best shot at heavier rainfall looks to be during a good portion of the day on Friday, as a low pressure system presses its way towards us, so get those umbrellas ready!

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows averaging in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.