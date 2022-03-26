A happy Saturday my friends! We’re breaking away from a cold and clear morning to blue skies.

Into today, we’ll have an abundance of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Be sure to dress warm if you’re an early Sunday riser as morning temps are slated to fall overnight to the 30s but rebound back to the lower 60s during tomorrow afternoon with sunshine.

Mainly sunny conditions will likely remain in place all the way through Tuesday, with a midweek warming trend finally taking place. Our next shot at rain showers and storms isn’t until Thursday of next week, so remain with us for updates to that forecast outlook!

TODAY: Great deal of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with frigid lows around 40 to the low-mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine with most highs in the lower end of the 60s.