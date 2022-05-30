Our Memorial Day Monday has arrived, and with it, more sunshine and hotter afternoon temperatures. High temps are remaining steady today with blue skies, ranging in the mid-80s at the coast to near 92 inland. A stray shower can’t be ruled out entirely. Please keep up your sun & heat safety in the coming days.

The mainly sunny & hot weather will continue into the middle of this week in. High pressure will get stronger over the next couple of days, and highs away from the coast should press up towards the mid-90s by Wednesday. Rain & storm chances will increase again by the time we get to Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 85-92.

TONIGHT: Good deal of clearing with lows around 70 to the mid-upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & hot, with a low chance of an inland t-storm. Highs 85-93.