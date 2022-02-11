Both a Warm and Cool Weekend

Above normal temperatures remain in place for today and tomorrow. Most inland cities will see above 70 degrees, and upper 60s for the beaches. Similar temperatures for tomorrow as well, but there will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover. Tonight will be mild with all cities in the 40s.

A cold front will pass through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand late Saturday afternoon/evening. With a normal frontal system you will see a noticeable change in temperature, dew point, wind speed, and wind direction. The winds will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly cooling us down significantly on Sunday. Clouds will be dense throughout the day and cannot rule out a stray shower, but overall this cold front is mostly dry. Pop up showers will be light and brief and mainly appear along the coast. Chances for showers are low, but still possible into early Monday morning.

Valentine’s Day will be chilly with low to mid 50s widespread, yet for Tuesday the winds will shift back to southwesterly and begin another warming trend. High pressure develops over Florida and thrusts warmer air back into the Carolinas. This warm up is more rapid. (GS – Grand Strand, PD – Pee Dee)

Tuesday: GS mid 50s, PD upper 50s

Wednesday: GS low 60s, PD mid 60s

Thursday: GS near 70, PD low 70s

Another cold front will bring enhanced rain chances Thursday and Friday, details in a couple days.