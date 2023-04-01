MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday will have a little bit of everything weather-wise. We will start the day off with mostly to partly sunny skies, and it will be breezy throughout the day. A wind advisory has been issued for the entire viewing area with gusts of up to 50 mph possible. That will be outside any thunderstorm wind gusts. We also have a high surf advisory for the Grand Strand. Waves could reach 4 to 6 feet, so conditions are not favorable to get into the ocean.

Storms will be entering the Pee Dee by 2 p.m. The line will be broken, so not everyone will see a storm. It quickly moves through the Pee Dee and enters the Grand Strand by 4 p.m. It will exit the coast by 6 pm. Storms that do form will have the potential to create some damaging winds. That is my primary concern. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The threat of hail is fairly low as well. As storms exit the region late this afternoon, skies will clear overnight with lows falling to the low 50s.

Sunday and Monday will be nice across the viewing area. High temperatures on both days will be in the 70s with ample sunshine. The mornings will be on the cooler side.

As we get into the midweek, temperatures will begin to climb into the 70s and 80s. The humidity will return as well. We could see a few showers toward Thursday and Friday.