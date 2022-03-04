Cooler weather will move in today, but it will warm back up for the weekend. A cold front pushed across the Carolinas last night dry and skies will stay mainly clear to start the day. Winds will turn to the northeast and become breezy today as cooler weather pushes into the area. Today will be much cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs temperatures will be in the 60s, and it will be breezy.

The front will return northward as a warm front on Saturday. We will see clouds in the morning, and perhaps a brief shower as temperatures warm back into the 70s. Even warmer weather on the way for Sunday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. This warm weather will continue on Monday.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday with rain showers. Temperatures will drop through mid week. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday, then 60s Wednesday and Thursday. A storm system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday with another chance for rain.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 62-64 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 44-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer with a stray shower possibly. Highs 74-76 inland, 70-72 beaches.