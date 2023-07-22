Another day for many of us in the 90s. A weak, and I mean weak cold front moved through the area, and stalled just to our south. This will bring us a slight shift in the winds. As the front stalled another chance of seeing strong storms and heavy rain will be mostly confined to the coast. The biggest thing, will be the slightly drier air that works in Saturday night into Sunday.

Over the weekend we will see mostly to partly sunny skies through the afternoon. As we get into the mid to late afternoon hours, our daily chances of see a few thunderstorms develop is possible. Any storm that does develop could produce some localized heavy rain, gusty winds, and intense lightning. These storms will be fairly slow movers as well.

We will see our temperatures scale back, just a tad through early next week. Instead of highs in the low to mid 90s, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Still humid, but not as much as we have seen over the last week or so.

90s return to the forecast beginning around Tuesday, we will continue to see low to mid 90s through the end of the work week. Daily storm chances will be back. We could see highs approach the mid 90s by Friday.

The tropics are starting to flare up. We are monitoring a system that is move through the South Atlantic. For right now it poses no threat to any land. There is a 70% chance of develop through the next 7 days. By that time frame it would be approaching the Lesser Antilles. We will keep our eye on it, and update you throughout the next week.