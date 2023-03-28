Cooler weather will briefly move in for the middle of the week. A cold front tonight will bring scattered showers. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow with high temperatures in the 60s. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week, and that will warm us up. Temperatures will be back close to normal on Thursday, then some spots could hit 80 on Friday. The weekend will start off warm with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a chance for a thunderstorm, then cooler weather on Sunday. Warmer weather will be back next week. Another chance for thunderstorms will arrive on Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 65-70.