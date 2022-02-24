Warm weather will continue for the rest of the week with record highs possible on Friday. A weak cold front has push into the area and stalled. This front will make it a few degrees cooler than it was yesterday. It is still going to be warm with highs in the 70s. The front lifts back to the north by Friday, allowing temperatures to approach records again. Highs in Friday will be in the 70s and 80s.

A stronger cold front will move through Friday night, and much cooler weather will return for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 60s on Saturday, which is near normal for the end of February. A storm system will bring a cool rain on Sunday. High pressure will build in for next week with plenty of sunshine through midweek. It will be cool Monday, but warm up by Wednesday.

Today, mostly cloudy and not as warm. Highs 70-78 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny with near record highs. Highs 82-84 inland, 76-78 beaches.