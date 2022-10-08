Our Saturday morning starts out lovely! As we roll on into the start of the weekend, a good deal of sunshine mixes with limited clouds today. Highs are on pace to climb into the mid-70s, dropping back to mostly low 50s tonight. Some inland communities could fall to the upper 40s.

Sunday is shaping up to be a mainly sunny day, as highs only drop back a couple of degrees. This gorgeous stretch of weather will remain into the work week as well.

Highs will increase slightly throughout the week, getting towards the upper 70s by Wednesday. Our next best chance of showers looks to be on Thursday, so keep checking back for updates, and enjoy your weekend.

TODAY: Good deal of sun with some clouds. Highs mostly in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear late. Lows mainly in the low 50s. Few inland upper 40s are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-mid 70s.