MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Good evening everyone. It was nice to see the sun appear towards the end of the day. Most of us woke up to rainy conditions across the area. Most areas picked up between 1/4″ – 1/2″ of rainfall across the Coastal and Pee Dee communities.

A cold front will sweep through the area tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s tonight across the area. Near 40 in the Pee Dee and Border belt. Low to mid 40s along the coast. A little patchy fog is possible as well.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny across the area. It will be breezy, as cold air advects into the area. This will keep our highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night into Monday we will cool off even more. Low temperatures will low to mid 30s. Some frost potential is possible. We don’t warm much Monday, as highs will warm into the low 50s.

Tuesday is the day to watch, An extensive low pressure system will move through the Midwest. This will bring very windy conditions to the coast. Along with the wind will be torrential downpours, and even the chance of some severe storms. Tuesday, is a weather aware day. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted our area for the chance of seeing severe storms. We will have ample wind energy. So any heavy rain, will mix the highest winds down to the surface. 50-60 mph wind gusts will be possible. That could potentially cause some trees to fail. The tornado risk is low for the moment. As we get closer the fine details will come into play.

After Tuesday, we clear out once again, we will remain cool, but with sunny conditions. Highs will be in the low 50s Wednesday, mid to upper 50s on Thursday. Lows in the 30s.

This weekend looks like the potential of another storm system moving through the area, for now we will focus on the Tuesday storm.