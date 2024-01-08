Cool and calm start to the week but severe weather potential moves in for Tuesday. Today will be partly sunny and cool as temperatures drop back down to the low 50s

A much stronger storm system will pass to our west on Tuesday, bringing more rain to our area. We’ll warm to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with another 1-2″ of rain possible. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather on Tuesday. The wind will be the bigger story. Forecast models highlight 50-60 mph gusts as a trailing cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening. There is also a 10% risk for tornadoes! This will be a high-shear environment, meaning upper-level winds will be speeding at 80+ mph. This could aid in potential tornado development. Onshore flow could also pose a coastal flood threat.

The rain will move out Tuesday night and sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. An additional rain chance will move through on Friday.