Calm today but severe storms possible Thursday

Our rain chances decrease today with severe thunderstorms possible on Thursday. It will stay mostly cloudy and mild today with a front stalled to our south. The front to the south will begin to move north as a warm front late today, and temperatures will warm into the mid 60s.

Much warmer weather Thursday with temperatures warming into the 70s to near 80. It will be partly sunny and windy. A cold front will move through late in the day with thunderstorms. There is a moderate chance for severe weather late Thursday, including tornados, damaging wind and large hail.

These storms will move offshore Thursday night and high pressure will build in on Friday with cooler, drier weather that will last through the weekend. Warmer weather will return early next week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with a sight chance shower. Highs 64-66.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 56-58.

Thursday, partly sunny, windy and warm with strong late day thunderstorms possible. Highs 75-80.