Good evening my friends! High pressure will control our weather pattern through tonight with good clearing and calm conditions, as lows fall to the low 60 and mid-upper 50s. The center of the high-pressure system affecting us will move offshore tomorrow, and winds will turn to the south.

It will be noticeably warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s, and there will be a few more clouds mixing in. You’ll notice an increase in mugginess. A cold front will move through on Monday, dropping temps a bit again. No rain is expected, but we’ll see humidity take another dip.

Looking late week, Tropical Storm Ian actually has the potential to make it to the Carolinas as a hurricane, so stay tuned as we keep you updated throughout the week! We are not in the cone of uncertainty yet, but we easily could be by late tonight or early tomorrow.

Tonight: Good clearing with lows ranging from the low 60s to the mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs average in the mid-80s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with milder lows in the mid to upper 60s.