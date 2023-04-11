MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We have entered a stretch of calm weather for the area. High pressure will continue to control our weather through the end of the week.

With High pressure over the area, that is allowing our skies to remain fairly clear during the day and evening. That allows us to warm into the 70s during the day, but quickly cool off during the overnight hours, due to radiational cooling. Lows tonight across the area will fall into the the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday, sunshine will again be the dominate weather maker. High pressure will begin to slide south and east of us. That will allow our wind direction to shift from the south to southeast on Thursday, brining in a few more clouds and humidity. It will also allow our temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 70s along the coast, and into the 80s inland.

Friday, low pressure will move through the southeast. This will kick off several showers and potentially thunderstorms across the area. By far, it will be the wettest day of the week. It should quickly move off the coast by Saturday morning. Saturday should be a good day, but a few scattered showers or thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon hours. So if you have outdoor plans, just have a plan to move indoors if needed for a passing shower.

Sunday will start off on the good side, but a cold front will be tracking into the area Sunday afternoon. That will kick off more showers and storms for the area. It will be warm, as most areas will be close to 80.