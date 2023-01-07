MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Overnight low temperatures will fall to near normal through the Pee Dee, where the mid to upper-30s is expected. The beaches will be slightly above average in the low-40s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and the temperatures will be similar to what we saw today in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Late Sunday night some light showers will be around but all of the rain will clear out by Monday morning. Temperatures on Monday will be in the low-60s with clouds to start the day and more sunshine by the afternoon.