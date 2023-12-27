MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Well the rain has finally departed the area. We will see the clouds stick around tonight into much of Thursday. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday into Friday. We will see one last day in the 60s, which will be Thursday. Highs will be in the low 60s across the Coastal areas and Pee Dee.

Friday through the weekend will feature mainly sunny skies. It will be chilly. Highs Friday through Sunday will be chilly. Highs will hardly get out of the 50s. It will be cold overnight as well. Lows will be falling into the 30s. Saturday morning and Sunday morning will be near freezing near the coast. Below freezing in the Pee Dee and border belt. So take those coats, gloves, and scarfs to any outdoor events for the New Years celebrations.

As we head into next week, sunny and cool conditions will continue. Highs will be in the 50s, overnight lows continue in the 30s. A pretty chilly time coming up for the area.