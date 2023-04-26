The chance for rain showers is back and will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warm, but there will be a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be close to normal tomorrow in the mid to upper 70s. A storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms tomorrow night through Friday. As that storm moves away, we will see nice weather on Saturday before another system moves in for Sunday. Another round of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, then it will clear out for the first part of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.