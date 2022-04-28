MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Another gorgeous day throughout the Carolinas with a surplus of sunshine. High temperatures for today are still going to be decently below normal. Highs for the beaches are in the low 70s and mid-70s throughout the Pee Dee. For tonight, temperatures will be ranged in the mid-50s to upper-40s. It will be coolest along the border belt and throughout the Pee Dee.

High pressure will still be in control for tomorrow but will be sliding to the south. This movement will increase dewpoints since more moisture will be available due to southerly winds, and the Carolinas will also be underneath a warm front to the north, so a warming trend will begin. The added moisture is going to keep a 20-30% chance of rain on Friday night all the way until Wednesday and also make the humidity more noticeable and sticky.

These upcoming rain events will be light, brief, and scattered. Showers will be popping up primarily throughout the afternoon. The good news is most showers will be less than 30 minutes long, so do not cancel any outside plans. There will still be periods of sunshine throughout the weekend. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the mid-70s at the Grand Strand and upper-70s inland.

Though there are five days in a row with chances for rain, the accumulation total is not significantly less than 0.75″ as a five-day total.