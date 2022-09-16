MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine and low humidity will continue to dominate today and tomorrow, but some changes are on the way for Sunday.

High temperatures today will be in the low-mid-80s. High school football is tonight and around kickoff, temperatures will be in the upper-70s, but with a breeze and dry air, it could be a little chilly. I would bring a light jacket just in case.

Clear tonight and temperatures will be below average, especially in the Pee Dee. Temperatures will be 60-62 degrees inland and 65-67 at the coast.

Tomorrow will be another gorgeous day very similar to today which is great news for outdoor plans including the Coastal Carolina University football game.

Patchy cloud cover will come around on Sunday and even some light showers for the coast are popping up on the future-cast. The humidity is also going to be on the rise along with temperatures. All cities will be in the mid-80s on Sunday and the humidity will be back in the upper-60s for the coast and mid-60s for the Pee Dee. This trend will last through the start of the work week before temperatures hit 90 inland Tuesday.