MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will be clear tonight and this will allow temperatures to fall fast. This will be the coldest morning since mid-November for most of the area. The Grand Strand will be near 30 degrees tonight and tomorrow morning and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-20s.

Winds will be out of the north tomorrow and sustained winds will be upwards of 10 mph, so if you factor this in with cold temperatures the wind chill is going to be in the low to mid-20s tomorrow morning.

Below-average temperatures will be around tomorrow afternoon as well and the viewing area will only get to 50 degrees. This is close to 10 degrees below average.

Tuesday will be a very gloomy, rainy, and cold day. Showers will be isolated Tuesday morning and then becomes widespread for the afternoon and most of the overnight hours.

Isolated rain will continue for the morning commute on Wednesday as well. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.