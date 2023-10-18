MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was another beautiful day across the area with perfectly clear skies. That will be the case for tonight as well, but again, it will be a bit chilly with below-average temperatures. In the Pee Dee, temperatures will be bottoming out in the mid to upper-40s. The Grand Strand will be a touch milder in the low-50s.

For Thursday, the morning will start on the mostly sunny side, but throughout the afternoon cloud cover is going to progressively build. Overall, tomorrow will be a dry day but a couple of sprinkles are possible at the coast. High tomorrow will be cool in the low 70s.

The main rain event, associated with a cold front, will be Friday afternoon. This will not be a washout, but there will be scattered showers and some heavy downpours throughout the afternoon and into the late evening. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-70s throughout the weekend even with the passage of a cold front. It will be another beautiful, very sunny weekend in the Carolinas.