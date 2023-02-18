MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area on Friday. That put an end to our warm temperatures, at least for a few days. Northerly winds have brought much cooler temperatures for the area today. More seasonable in fact. We will see mostly sunny skies today across the Grand Strand into The Pee Dee Region. Highs will mange to top out in the mid 50s.

Tonight we will see a few more clouds in the area. That should allow the coastal communities to fall close to 40 tonight. Our Inland communities, cool a little more into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday we begin to warm up across the area. We will see highs top out in the low 60s, under partly cloudy skies.

Starting Monday and extending into next week, we will be talking about temperatures. A very warm week is coming up for the area. In fact by midweek, some inland communities could be seeing a few days in the 80s, in February. You heard me right! This will really activate the pollen, so allergy sufferers, be aware.

The warm weather sticks with us all week, no real big rain chances to talk about at the moment. So if you’ve been waiting for those summer like temperatures, you’ll love this coming week!

Have a wonderful day!