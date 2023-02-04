MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A chilly day is instore for the area, as cold arctic air sets up for one day. High pressure will be in full control today. It has origins from the cold arctic region, which will visit the Pee Dee and Grand Strand today. Thankfully, it is just a one day affair, as milder temperatures return for Sunday and the rest of the week.

Tonight, we will still be fairly cold across the area. A few areas will flirt with sub-freezing temperatures. So it is a safe bet to protect those outdoor plants, that may be sensitive to cold temperatures. Sunday will be mostly cloudy across the area. A chance of showers will be possible from late morning through the afternoon hours. We shouldn’t see any heavy rain, but can’t rule out a few locations picking up close to 1/4″ of rain. By Sunday evening the rain should exit the region, setting us up for a nice work week.

Warmer temperatures return to the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this week. Monday we will see highs in the upper 50s close to 60. Tuesday through Thursday will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Mostly to Partly sunny skies throughout the week.

As we head towards the end of the week, shower chances will return late Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will stay warm though, as we reach near 70 on Friday.