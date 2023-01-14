MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — It has been a cold Saturday across the area. Several folks in the Pee Dee and Coastal areas even saw some snow flurries this morning as a upper level low pressure move through the area. Northwest flow as kicked in and moving the clouds off the coast. We will see clear skies tonight across the area. That will allow for temperatures to plummet into the 20s in the Pee Dee and near 30 along the coast. Make sure you take those proper precautions to protect any outdoor plants, and bring your pets inside.

Sunday will be a sunny day. It will remain breezy across the area. We will warm slightly by a degree or two. Highs will be in the low 50s. Sunday night will be another cold night. We will fall once again into the 20s in the Pee Dee and low 30s along the coast. Probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to protect those plants Sunday night as well.

As we head into the work week, we will see temperatures starting to warm. Monday we will top out in the upper 50s, low 60s by Tuesday with a few showers possible. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s. Rain is possible on Thursday.