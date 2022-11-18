MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another cold night coming up for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee region.

High pressure is in control of the weather tonight. That will bring near freezing temperatures area wide. High pressure remains in control through Saturday. That will allow for mostly clear skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50’s along the coast. Near 60 inland. We could see a few high thin clouds move through the area late Saturday into Saturday night.

A cold front is expected to pass through the area on Sunday. This will bring another round of temperatures at or below freezing area wide Sunday night into Monday morning.



As we round into next week, we should see tranquil weather through the first half of the week. As we near Thanksgiving, the weather could become a little more unsettled. We will continue to monitor the trends, to see what impacts we may see on Thanksgiving.