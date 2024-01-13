MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Happy weekend everyone! A cold front is pushing through the area early this morning. That will allow skies to clear. Temperatures will be mild to start the day, but as cold air moves into the area, those temperatures will drop. Our high temperatures for today will occur this morning and slowly drop through the afternoon. We will also see breezy conditions today across the area. Winds will be sustained 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, that will make it feel even cooler. Tonight with clear skies and calming winds, lows fall into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of Saturday, lots of sunshine, a breezy here and there. Temperatures will start off in the 30s. Warming into the mid to upper 50s. Not a bad day across the area. As we head into Monday, we will start off with lots of sunshine. Clouds will begin to build as we get into the afternoon and overnight hours. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 50s. A low pressure system begins to develop along the coast. That will give a chance of showers by late Monday night.

Tuesday into Wednesday will feature showers across the area, low pressure will begin to move out of the area. The cold air is near. This could bring some wintry weather to portions of North Carolina into Upstate South Carolina. Highs on Tuesday barely make it to 50. By Wednesday high temperatures will be in the low 40s for highs. You heard me right, low 40s for highs.

Thursday will start off very cold. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s. It is possible for some along the boarder belt, and western Pee Dee to fall into the upper teens. We will warm on Thursday into the upper 40s, close to 50. As we head into Friday, another coastal low looks to try to develop. Again, it could bring some showers to the coast, and Pee Dee. Cold air is lurking, portions of the Western and Central Carolinas could see a chance at some wintry weather. Again, this pattern next week needs to be watched.. We’ve got cold air, and we’ve got moisture, can we link them up is the big question.