Cloudy, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. The cold front that pushed through the area yesterday stalled to our south and will keep the clouds and chilly temperatures around. Today will be cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50. A storm system will develop along the stalled front and move through tonight and Friday with steadier, heavier rain. It will stay cool through Friday. The rain will end Friday afternoon, and skies will clear late in the day.

Colder weather will move in Friday night with temperatures dropping below freezing. Saturday will be sunny, but cold with highs only in the 40s. This cold snap will not last long; warmer weather returns Sunday with clouds and a slight chance for a shower. This warmer weather will continue into next week with highs in the low to mid-60s Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb to near 70 degrees by midweek.

Today, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 46-48 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and chilly with widespread rain. Lows 40-42 inland, 44 beaches.

Friday, cloudy and cool with more rain. Clearing possible late. Highs in the low 50s.