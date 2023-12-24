MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Happy Christmas Eve everyone! Today will be a wonderful day to head outside. We will see a lot of sunshine through most the day, could see a few clouds move in over Georgetown, and Murrells Inlet area late this afternoon. Highs today will mange to reach the upper 60s to 70 degrees across the Pee Dee and Border belt regions. Along the coast we will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight as Santa and his reindeer traverse the sky, we will have mostly clear conditions. So no delays for Santa tonight. Lows will reach the upper 40s inland, low 50s along the coast.

We start off Christmas day on the dry side, clouds will begin to increase. Rain will start to move into the area Christmas afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s along the coast, and inland. This warm weather will stick around through Wednesday.

Tuesday looks to be the wettest day, as we will see rain around the area. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. I wouldn’t be shocked if a few locations near the coast heard a rumble of thunder or two. It will be relatively warm, with highs making it into the mid 60s. The storm system should start to exit the region Tuesday night. That will lead to Wednesday being the transition day as a cold front sweeps through the area. Highs on Wednesday could warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday through the weekend, will be sunny, but much cooler. Highs only managing to make it into the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.