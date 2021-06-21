Claudette has strengthened back into a Tropical Storm as it’s set to exit the Carolinas

Claudette has strengthened back into a tropical storm as it moves closer to the North Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical storm warning for the coast of North Carolina this morning due to an increasing wind threat. As Claudette moves further off to the northeast today we will see quieter weather for most of the day. Conditions will dry out this morning with sunshine working to break out. Highs there will be rising back towards 90 along the coast and mid 90s inland.

A cold front will be pressing across the Carolinas on Tuesday, yet again bringing us more showers and storms. We’ll cool off to around 80 on Wednesday before heating back up for the end of the week. Isolated storms will linger for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

Today: Gradual clearing, warm and breezy. Highs: 92-94 inland, 89-90 Beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows: 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.