MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After a very active afternoon things had been calm since about 4 p.m. There were a couple of isolated thunderstorms at the coast this morning then from 1-3 p.m. a cold front sparked some strong thunderstorms and there was damage reported across the area. At one point, 3,700 people were without power in Horry and Georgetown counties. Several trees were downed along the coast gusts were 35-45 mph as the thunderstorms rolled through. The highest wind gust was 59 mph at Springmaid Pier. Inland the highest gust was 52 mph in Laurinburg.

Rain totals were also notable along the Grand Strand. Around an inch was estimated in Myrtle and North Myrtle beaches. Laurinburg saw the highest total at nearly two inches. The rest of the area was around half an inch.

A cold front has moved through and is offshore. Temperatures will be cool and well below average. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees in the Pee Dee and mid-50s at the beach.

Monday-Friday will be extremely sunny and very cool for this time of year. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the low-70s. Expect the mid-70s on Tuesday and then another little cool down for Wednesday.