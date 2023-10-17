MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clear skies tonight across the area will allow temperatures to rapidly fall into the 50s by mid evening, and into the 40s, as you wake up Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be full of sunshine, but again, it will struggle to boost the temperatures into the 70s. Right along the coast, highs should reach 70 degrees. In the Pee Dee and Border belt regions, we should add a degree or two on to that. Still below normal for this time of the year. Wednesday night into Thursday will be another cool night across the area. Lows in the Pee Dee and border belt will fall into the upper 40s. Lows along the coast in the low 50s.

Thursday will be the transition day. We will start to see more of a southerly flow develop. That will help boost temperatures into the low to mid 70s on Thursday. We will add in a little more humidity, and there will be some clouds around. So not a beautiful cloudless sky, but still sunny enough to enjoy.

A cold front will begin to approach the area on Friday. This will help strengthen a trough off the Georgia coast. This could enhance the develop of some heavier rain showers or even a thunderstorm along the coast. That will be followed by the actual cold front that will sweep through the Pee Dee and border belt. Some scattered showers are possible in that region, but don’t expect a lot of rainfall. As that front approaches the coast, yet again, it will be loosing a little energy, but could produce some showers and possibly a storm.

Saturday morning that front is well off the coast. Westerly winds will begin to move into the area. Sunny conditions return as well. Highs through the weekend into early next week, are expected to reach the low to mid 70s. Looking long term, we could end October on a warm note.