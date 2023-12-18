Calmer, colder weather is settling into the Carolinas. Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy and cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. High pressure will settle into the Southeast and control our weather through the rest of the week. Skies will stay clear, but it will be cool with low temperatures below freezing and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The coldest night will be Tuesday night, when inland areas will cool into the mid 20s. Temperatures will be back to normal by the weekend. The next chance for rain is not until Monday.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.