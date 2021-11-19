Clearing and breezy today as cooler air moves in

Much cooler weather will move in today and continue into the weekend. Winds will increase behind the front as cooler weather moves in. The front will push further offshore today, and skies will clear through the morning. We will see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, but it will be windy and cool with high temperatures near 60. Tonight will be cold with lows in the 30s, some spots northwest of Florence will cool to near freezing.

The cool weather will continue on Saturday. We will see a bit of a warm up on Sunday with some spots close to 70. The next cold front will bring a few showers on Monday, then a big cool down for the middle of next week. The coolest weather so far this fall will move in on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures will drop below freezing away from the coast Monday and Tuesday nights.

Today, mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs near 60.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 31-34 inland, 38 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 60.