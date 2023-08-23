A brief break from the heat is moving in for the middle of the week. A cold front moved through last night with a few showers and we’ll start the day with some lingering cloud cover. We will see gradual clearing today and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will not be as hot as it has been for the past few days with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 80s. The cool down will not last long, and it will start to warm up on Thursday with inland areas in the low 90s.

Hot weather will be back to wrap up the work week. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be back in 90s, with some inland area climbing to the upper 90s Saturday afternoon. The heat index will climb back into the triple digits Friday and heat up even more for Saturday. Wide-spread heat indices could climb above 105 degrees on Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible late Saturday ahead of a cold front that will push into the area Saturday night. Temperatures will not drop much for Sunday, and the chance for storms will continue. The front will stall in the area, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going, keeping it from heating back up too much to start next week.

Today, gradual clearing and not as hot. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 64-66 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warmer. Highs 90-92 inland, 86-88 beaches.