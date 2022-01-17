Clearing, cold and breezy to start the week

Cloudy and breezy to start the day but skies will clear out. As the system pulls away, skies will clear as the cold air moves into the area. For MLK day, there will be plenty of sunshine, but it will be cold (below normal for this time of year), with all of us in the 40s for the duration of the day. It will be breezy as well with winds out of the west at 15-25 mph. Sunshine will continue for Tuesday with temperatures making it into the lower 50s. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 60s for Wednesday with increasing cloud cover as a high pressure passes through and our next frontal system approaches from the west.

An Arctic cold front will move through on Thursday with rain. The front could possibly stall to our south Thursday evening, allowing cold air to move into the Carolinas. The stalled front could move back through the air on Friday, bringing moisture to clash with the cold air. We could start the day with a wintry mix and keep that mix for most of the day. The mix could switch over to all snow, even for the coast, as the system slowly exits Friday night. We could see some of the coldest air of the season thus far on Friday night with temps dropping to the mid 20s for the coast and low 20s inland.

Skies will clear out for the weekend but we’ll remain cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s inland, low 40s along the coast for Saturday, then mid to upper 40s Sunday.

Today, clearing and breezy. Highs: 44-46 inland, 48 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, cold and breezy. Lows: 24-26 inland, 28-30 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and chilly. Highs: 48-50 inland, 50-52 beaches.