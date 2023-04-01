MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain has ended across the area and the cold front will move through tonight. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s at the coast and near 50 degrees inland.

Sunday will be very sunny but temperatures will be cooler. Expect upper-60s along the Grand Strand and near 70 degrees inland.

More clouds will be around to start the work week and there is a small chance for a passing shower on Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the Pee Dee and low-70s at the beaches. The next rain chance is Thursday and Friday.