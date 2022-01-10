Clearing today as much colder air moves in

Cloudy skies start us off today and temperatures cool into the mid 40s this morning. Our afternoon highs briefly climb to the upper 40 to near 50 inland, low 50s along the coast with a lots of sunshine. Afterward, it is a temperature tumble through Tuesday morning. Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to 20s inland, upper 20s to near 30 along the coast.

The chilly weather stays with us through the week. The winds do calm down by Tuesday, but the chill in the air keeps the temperatures staying the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. The rebound to the normal upper 50s moves in on Thursday ahead of the next cold front. No rain showers are expected with this front and we’ll only cool a little on Friday.

Another cold front will move through this weekend, bringing showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We’ll start another cool down on Sunday.

Today, Gradual clearing and breezy. Highs: 48-51 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tonight, Clear and cold. Lows: 24-26 inland, 28-30 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.