MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– After a beautiful Father’s Day conditions will be cool and crisp as we head into tonight. Temperatures will bottom out 7-10 degrees below normal. Florence is most likely to break the low-temperature record for tonight/Monday morning. The current record in Florence is 58 degrees and the forecast is currently 57. Myrtle Beach and Lumberton look to be shy of their records by 1-3 degrees.

Very calm start to the work week. Humidity will still be lower on Monday with conditions slightly sticky, but nothing like we saw last week. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s for the beaches and near 90 degrees inland, and the warming trend will continue onward.

As temperatures climb by midweek, the humidity will rise as well. By Wednesday conditions are hot and humid once again. Parts of the Pee Dee are likely to be over 100 degrees again and the heat index will be even higher.

Isolated showers do not pop up until Thursday night and currently, there is a small chance for rain Thursday-Sunday, but no days currently will be a total wash-out.