Lots of clouds and scattered showers will continue through the rest of the week. A weak front has stalled across the Carolinas and will remain in place through Thursday. The clouds will linger today and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week.

Another weak front will push into the area over the weekend, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going. We will see more sunshine over the weekend, which will warm temperatures back to normal. Some spots will hit 90 this weekend. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.