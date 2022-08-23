Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. A weak front will stay stalled in the area keeping it rather cloudy and bringing the chance for rain. Not much change through Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday.

The front will finally move on Friday, increasing our storm chances and cooling us a few degrees. Another cold front will approach the Carolinas over the weekend. We will actually have some more sunshine ahead of the front and highs closer to normal, in the 80s to near 90 for the weekend. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.