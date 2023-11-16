Clouds will linger through the rest of the week with just a small chance for showers. A low-pressure system moving up the coast of Florida will keep clouds in place across the Carolinas both today and Friday. We will see a chance for showers, but they will be few and far between, and any rain amounts will be light. This system will bring warmer weather, and high temperatures will warm into the 70s today through Saturday.

A cold front will move through dry late Saturday, and it will cool down Sunday and into next week. A warm front will move through late Monday, bringing a chance for a few showers. Another cold front could bring rain and thunderstorms next Tuesday. That front will move offshore Tuesday night and then we’ll clear out and cool down for Wednesday. As of now, the weather looks nice for Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year!