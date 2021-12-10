Cloud cover lingers but we’ll warm up into the weekend

Warmer weather is moving in and will continue into the weekend. A warm front will push through today with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s. It will be even warmer on Saturday ahead of a strong cold front. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s, which will be close to record highs.

The cold front will move through Saturday night with scattered showers. Showers could linger into early Sunday morning but skies will clear into the afternoon, and it will be much cooler with highs near 60. High pressure will control our weather next week with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will be back to around 70 by the middle of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 62-64 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and breezy with overnight showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.